Matthew Liberatore News: Falls short of quality start

Liberatore did not factor in the decision during Monday's win over Philadelphia. He allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.1 innings while striking out four.

Liberatore kept the Phillies scoreless until Edmundo Sosa's RBI infield single in the fourth inning. Liberatore gave up another run in the sixth inning and was lifted before he could qualify for a quality start. He threw 56 of 80 pitches for strikes and generated 11 whiffs. Only one swinging strike came via the fastball, but his average velo was slightly up from 94.5 mph to 95 mph. Liberatore owns a solid 3.11 ERA with a 42:7 K:BB through 46.1 innings this season. He's projected for a start in Kansas City this weekend.