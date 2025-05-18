Fantasy Baseball
Matthew Liberatore headshot

Matthew Liberatore News: Notches sixth quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Liberatore took a no-decision in Sunday's 2-1 loss at Kansas City, allowing one run on six hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out five.

The St. Louis southpaw continued his recent excellent run of performance, as he has now allowed two or fewer runs over his last seven outings. During that stretch, Liberatore has pitched to a 2.03 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 36:7 K:BB across 40 innings. The 25-year-old limited damage once again Sunday, with the only blemish on his line coming via a Dairon Blanco RBI-double in the fourth. Liberatore currently lines up to make his next start at home against Arizona next weekend.

