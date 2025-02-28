Fantasy Baseball
Max Fried headshot

Max Fried News: Making spring debut Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Fried will make his spring training debut against the Pirates on Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Fried signed an eight-year, $218 million contract with the Yankees in December after spending the last eight years of his MLB career with Atlanta, and he'll make his first appearance in a pinstripes uniform Monday. Fried posted a 3.25 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 166:57 K:BB over 174.1 innings in the 2024 regular season and finished with an 11-10 record over 29 starts. He is expected to serve as the No. 2 starter in the Yankees' rotation behind Gerrit Cole for the 2025 campaign.

Max Fried
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
