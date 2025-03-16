Max Kepler Injury: Exits game after wall collision

Kepler (undisclosed) was removed from Sunday's game against the Orioles, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Kepler collided with the wall in left field while making a catch. He was able to jog off the field under his own power but was replaced by Christian Arroyo at the top of the second frame. Kepler's removal from Sunday's game is likely out of precaution, but he'll undergo further tests with trainers in the clubhouse.