Max Kepler Injury: No timetable for return
Kepler (back) does not have a timetable for his return to action, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Kepler had to be removed from Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles with a bruised lower back after he collided with the outfield wall while making a catch. He did not play Monday and it sounds like he could miss a few additional days of action. If healthy, Kepler is slated to open the season as the Phillies' primary left fielder.
