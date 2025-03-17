Fantasy Baseball
Max Kepler headshot

Max Kepler Injury: No timetable for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Kepler (back) does not have a timetable for his return to action, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Kepler had to be removed from Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles with a bruised lower back after he collided with the outfield wall while making a catch. He did not play Monday and it sounds like he could miss a few additional days of action. If healthy, Kepler is slated to open the season as the Phillies' primary left fielder.

Max Kepler
Philadelphia Phillies
