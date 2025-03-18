Max Kepler News: Back in lineup Tuesday

Kepler (back) will start in left field and bat third in Tuesday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Pirates, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Kepler suffered a back injury Sunday, when he collided with the outfield wall while tracking a flyball. Though an immediate timeline for Kepler's return wasn't known after he suffered the injury, he apparently needed just one day of rest to move past the back issue. Kepler is in line to serve as the Phillies' primary left fielder in 2025.