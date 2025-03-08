Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Max Meyer headshot

Max Meyer News: Favorite for fifth starter job

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Meyer appears to be in the lead to win the fifth starter role to begin the season, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

There's no big surprise here, as the 25-year-old right-hander's main competition for the job, Valente Bellozo, lacks his pedigree or raw stuff. Meyer is being brought along carefully in camp after throwing 115 innings last season between Triple-A and the majors in his return from Tommy John surgery, and through three innings so far over two Grapefruit League appearances, he has yet to allow a run with a 2:1 K:BB.

Max Meyer
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now