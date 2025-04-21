MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 21

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Monday is a breather day for MLB, though half the league is still in action. In terms of the evening slate, though, there are six games on the docket. The first pitch is at 6:40 p.m. ET. MLB has really embraced the 6:40 starting time in recent seasons. Here are my MLB DFS recommendations.

Pitching

Kevin Gausman, TOR at HOU ($9,300): After three years of Cy Young-worthy pitching, Gausman had an off campaign last year. Still, he made 31 starts, and a 3.77 FIP isn't too bad. Gausman also still kept the ball in the park, as his 0.99 HR/9 rate shows. Through four games this year, the righty has a 2.49 ERA. Meanwhile, those who were worried about Houston's offense heading into this season are feeling validated, as it sits in the bottom 10 in runs scored.

Nick Lodolo, CIN at MIA ($8,700): Newly minted father Lodolo is primed to return from a brief stint on paternity leave Monday. He hates pitching in Cincinnati. I mean, I assume. Since 2023 he has a 6.57 ERA at home and 2.85 ERA away. As for the Marlins, I'll believe they will finish outside the bottom 10 in runs scored when it's September and they aren't in the bottom 10 in runs scored.

Top Targets

I know Bryce Harper ($4,000) loves hitting at home, but I'll still take him Monday. He's off to a strong start to the campaign, having slashed .272/.404/.506 with five homers, five stolen bases and 14 RBI. Tylor Megill has an 1.40 ERA through four starts, but came into this season with a career 4.56 ERA. He's been better at home, but I'll still take Harper versus Megill, because, well, it's Harper versus Megill.

My decision to go with Juan Soto ($3,800) begins with the pitching opposition. Aaron Nola has a 6.65 ERA through four starts. However, he has a career 3.74 ERA and even this year he's struck out 10.38 batters per nine innings. To that end, with the potential for Nola to turn it around, I want to go with a star in this matchup. So, back to Soto. The lefty has a .385 OBP, which is low for him and will improve. He also has three homers, five doubles, and two stolen bases.

Bargain Bats

Soon enough, Matt Olson ($2,900) likely won't be in bargain bat territory. It's been an odd year, as he has a .371 OBP, but a .411 slugging percentage. However, he hit his third home runs Sunday, and he's slugged .509 in his career. Erick Fedde returned from a year in Korea last season, and while he had a 3.30 ERA he had a 3.84 FIP. This year he has a 4.88 FIP and his 0.91 K/BB rate does not bode well.

I wanted a righty with power upside from the Brewers, and Rhys Hoskins ($2,600) provides that. In each of his last five non-2020 seasons he's hit at least 25 home runs. He had 26 last year in only 131 games. Robbie Ray has always been good for a lot of strikeouts, but he's erratic as all get out, and this year has been a mess. His 5.87 FIP is built upon a ton of walks and the fact he's allowed 1.86 homers per nine innings.

Stack to Consider

Reds at Marlins (Max Meyer): Elly De La Cruz ($4,000), Matt McLain ($3,400), Austin Hays ($2,700)

I began by doubting the Marlins hitters, and now I end by doubting Meyer. He may have a 2.63 ERA through four starts, but he has a 3.40 FIP. In his career he has a 4.97 ERA and 5.22 FIP. Meyer has also allowed 1.97 homers per nine innings in his career. His left-on-base percentage is 84.0 and his groundball rate is 58.1 percent, a full 8.1 percent better than last season. It also feels pretty easy to stack from a lineup that just scored 24 runs the day prior like the Reds.

De La Cruz had a home run, a stolen bases, and, well, two strikeouts Sunday, and that just feels right. He's now up to five homers and seven swiped bags through 22 outings. I wanted two righties, because Meyer has actually been worse against his fellow righties. He's actually held lefties below the Mendoza Line to start 2025, but righties have hit .263 against him. As for McLain, even though he's had bad BABIP luck he has a .339 OBP to go with a .469 slugging percentage. This from a guy you can roster at second base or shortstop on FanDuel. As for Hays, well, he's only played in six games this season, but he's slashed .429/.467/.786. The righty had four hits Sunday. At this salary, I'll roll the dice he stays scorching hot.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.