Max Muncy News: Goes yard again Thursday

Muncy went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk, four RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 19-2 win over the Athletics.

Muncy had the first of the Dodgers' five homers in the contest, putting them ahead 3-1 with the first-inning blast. He added an RBI single in the second and a sacrifice fly in the eighth. Muncy has homered in back-to-back contests, and over his last seven games, he's gone 9-for-27 (.333) with nine RBI. The third baseman's batting average is at a season-high .207 with a .664 OPS, three long balls, 16 RBI, 11 runs scored and a stolen base across 41 games.