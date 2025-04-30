Max Muncy News: Launches first home run

Muncy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a triple and a second run scored in Wednesday's 12-7 win over the Marlins.

Muncy opened the scoring with a two-out, 433-foot blast off Cal Quantrill in the second inning, his first homer in 29 games this year. Muncy would add a second hit with a leadoff triple in the seventh. It's been a rough start to the year for the veteran third baseman, though he's shown signs of life recently, going 5-for-15 in his last four contests. Overall, Muncy's slashing .194/.309/.301 with five RBI and seven runs scored through 110 plate appearances this season.