Max Scherzer Injury: Resumes throwing

Scherzer resumed playing catch Monday but said that he's still experiencing "lingering tightness" from the cortisone shot he received in his injured right thumb, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Scherzer is working his way back from thumb inflammation, an issue that first surfaced in spring training before he suffered an aggravation March 29 in his season debut. Monday marked the first time he threw since receiving two cortisone shots in his thumb last week, but he'll need more time to recover before his next throwing session. The Blue Jays have yet to provide a definitive timeline for Scherzer's return.