MLB FAAB Factor: Settling In

It's still early, but things are beginning to settle into place around Major League Baseball. For the most part, the teams we all expected to do well are floating to the top of the standings; meanwhile, the rebuilding teams have sunk to the bottom. There are outliers, of course, as I can't imagine many people predicted Atlanta beginning the year 2-9 or the Angels getting off to a 7-4 start, but that's part of what keeps things interesting. We're also starting to get a better idea of which players may end up being key contributors to their squads this season, and quite a few are guys from whom most experts weren't expecting much before Opening Day.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Let's try to find a few more, shall we?

The number in parentheses represents the player's rostership rate in Yahoo leagues.

Starting Pitcher

Casey Mize, Detroit Tigers (49%)

It took Mize until June 30 to pick up his second win of 2024, but he's already reached that mark two starts into the '25 season. Of course, it's a lot easier to stack up wins when you only surrender one run over 11.2 innings, and it's easier to do that when you improve your strikeout rate by more than 10 percent from last year. The righty's newfound strikeout stuff is in part due to the work he put in on his splitter over the offseason, a pitch that generated six of the 10 whiffs he collected against the Yankees in his last outing. FAAB: $8

Zebby Matthews, Minnesota Twins (13%)

This is probably my riskiest recommendation of the week, as Matthews isn't actually on the Twins' active roster at the time that I'm typing this. However, Minnesota announced Wednesday that Pablo Lopez suffered a strained hamstring during his most recent start and will likely spend time on the injured list. Meanwhile, Matthews has been dominant on the mound through two starts at Triple-A St. Paul, allowing just two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out 13 batters across 10 total innings. He'd be my pick for a promotion if I were in charge of things in Minneapolis, and his recent performance makes him worth a look from fantasy managers if he ends up getting the call. FAAB: $3

Easton Lucas, Toronto Blue Jays (9%)

Lucas was thrust into the Jays' rotation after Max Scherzer went down with a thumb injury, and the 28-year-old lefty has responded to the challenge by refusing to allow a run in 10.1 innings across the two starts he's made so far. I don't know about you, but I'd say that's pretty good for someone who entered the season with a career 9.82 ERA and 2.18 WHIP in the majors. There's still a strong chance that he'll be relegated back to the bullpen once Scherzer returns from the IL, but Lucas should still have enough time to make a couple of starts before then, and it would be wise to capitalize on his production while he's still in the rotation. FAAB: $3

Mitchell Parker, Washington Nationals (18%)

Parker already has a pair of wins and quality starts this season despite making his first two starts against the Phillies and Diamondbacks, who currently boast the fifth (.787) and second (.808) highest OPS marks in the majors, respectively. Limiting both of those clubs to just one combined run in 12.1 frames is certainly impressive, but a 7:6 K:BB puts his early command issues and underwhelming strikeout stuff into the spotlight. His next start is lined up to come against the Marlins, who don't have nearly as dynamic of an offense as the other two teams Parker has faced, so the 25-year-old southpaw could be a solid streaming option at the very least. FAAB: $2

Relief Pitcher

Tommy Kahnle, Detroit Tigers (15%)

Kahnle still hasn't registered a save since collecting his first one April 1. That may change soon, however, as he's clearly been the best performer out of all the candidates vying for saves in Detroit, failing to allow a run in four innings while picking up four strikeouts. The sheer volume of high-leverage arms in the Tigers' bullpen may prevent Kahnle from ever having a firm grasp of the closer job, but the 35-year-old veteran has shown he still has the ability to deliver when utilized. FAAB: $1

Catcher

Sean Murphy, Atlanta Braves (27%)

Did the baseball world give up on Murphy too soon? After finishing 2024 with a .636 OPS, the 30-year-old backstop returned from his early-season IL stint by hitting a three-run home run in his first at-bat of the year. He currently sits at 3-for-7 with four RBI and two runs scored through two games. Obviously, two games aren't enough to start declaring that he's an elite threat at the plate, but keep in mind that he's still only two years removed from being named an All-Star, and there's more than enough talent in Atlanta's lineup surrounding Murphy to make him a candidate to drive in runs regularly. FAAB: $12

Dillon Dingler, Detroit Tigers (3%)

With Jake Rogers set to spend about a month on the injured list due to an oblique strain, Dingler is now the favorite to work as the Tigers' primary catcher. The 26-year-old has fared well at the plate to start the year, going 9-for-26 with two home runs, seven RBI and four runs scored through eight games. He finished 2024 with a .505 OPS, so it's best to temper your expectations for now, but if he can continue to perform at a high level for the duration of Rogers' stay on the IL, Dingler may earn a regular spot in the starting nine for the remainder of the season. FAAB: $1

First Baseman

Ben Rice, New York Yankees (39%)

It's far too early in the season for me to start patting myself on the back for picking out a gem before the season began, but Rice is making it very tempting. He's recorded a base hit in nine of the 10 games in which he's stepped up to the plate – including each of his last six – and his OPS hasn't dipped below 1.000 all year. His torrid start now has him batting leadoff for the Yankees in front of Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge, which is about as good of a spot you can ask for when it comes to your run-scoring potential. I don't mean to sound like a broken record, but adding Rice to your roster might not be a bad idea at this point. FAAB: $10

Second Baseman

Jorge Polanco, Seattle Mariners (15%)

After finishing 2024 with a career-worst .651 OPS, Polanco seems determined to make up for it in '25, slashing .370/.393/.593 with two homers, 10 RBI and a steal through eight games. He's missed three of Seattle's last five games due to a lingering side injury, but his hot bat makes him worth a look from anybody who needs middle-infield help or a boost in the AVG department. FAAB: $3

Third Baseman

Dylan Moore, Seattle Mariners (26%)

Moore has been red-hot since the start of April, going 6-for-21 with two long balls, five runs scored and two stolen bases in seven games. His extreme defensive versatility has allowed him to start regularly for the Mariners despite not having a set position, but he may end up with a temporary home at second base while Ryan Bliss misses time with a biceps tear. That same restriction won't apply to fantasy managers, however, as he is eligible to be used at every position other than catcher. FAAB: $4

Josh Smith, Texas Rangers (12%)

Smith made the most of the opportunities he received at third base as a result of Josh Jung's injury and now carries a .308/.438/.500 batting line alongside three steals through 11 games. His path for regular playing time seemingly closed once Jung returned Tuesday, but Wyatt Langford's placement on the injured list Wednesday now gives the versatile Smith an avenue for consistent reps in the outfield. He may struggle to get in the lineup when the Rangers are fully healthy, but the team will likely prioritize keeping him in the starting nine while his bat remains hot. FAAB: $2

Shortstop

Geraldo Perdomo, Arizona Diamondbacks (27%)

Batting .333 across 13 games has helped Perdomo become an RBI machine to start the season, as he currently sits at ninth in the majors with 13 ribbies. A hamstring injury to Ketel Marte is expected to keep him out of action for several weeks and has elevated Perdomo to the top of the batting order, which theoretically should only help the 25-year-old's production. FAAB: $5

Outfielder

Jung Hoo Lee, San Francisco Giants (42%)

Lee has collected a base hit in nine of his 11 games this season while taking full advantage of batting third in the Giants' lineup, driving in four runs and coming across the plate himself 11 times. Factor in his three stolen bases, and it's hard to be disappointed with the way he's started the year. He hasn't sent a ball over the outfield wall just yet, but he only ever reached the double-digit home run mark twice during his seven seasons in Korea, so he shouldn't be viewed as a major source of power in the first place. FAAB: $6

Sal Frelick, Milwaukee Brewers (16%)

With hits in each of his last six games and 10 of his 12 overall, Frelick has been exactly what the Brewers have needed him to be on offense: a great contact hitter who gets on base at an elite rate and makes a difference on the base paths with his speed. As he continues to hit the ball well, he sits in a great spot to drive in runs for Milwaukee, batting fifth in the order behind Jackson Chourio, Christian Yelich and William Contreras. As long as you're not searching for power – Frelick has just five homers in 711 career at-bats – the 24-year-old outfielder should be a quality addition to your roster for relatively cheap. FAAB: $4

Trent Grisham, New York Yankees (23%)

Grisham was able to enjoy a five-game hitting streak over the past week, during which he went 9-for-20 with three home runs, nine RBI and six runs scored. However, most of his playing time came as a result of Cody Bellinger battling back problems and food poisoning, and Grisham may end up returning to the bench now that the Yankees' outfield unit is fully healthy and Ben Rice is thriving as the DH. That being said, the 28-year-old outfielder has noticeably outperformed Jasson Dominguez at the plate this year, and it's possible New York will reward Grisham's performance with increased starts while his bat is still hot. FAAB: $1