Max Scherzer Injury: Resumes throwing, checkup on tap

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Scherzer (thumb) is scheduled to meet with a doctor Wednesday after throwing on consecutive days, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Scherzer experienced renewed soreness in his thumb after throwing late last week, but after a brief shutdown, the right-hander was able to start playing catch again. He'll get a checkup Wednesday from a different hand specialist than the one he had been meeting with previously with the hope that he's cleared to ramp up the intensity and volume of his throwing. Easton Lucas should continue to hold down a spot in the rotation until Scherzer is able to return from the injured list, perhaps in late April or early May if he incurs no further setbacks in the recovery process.