Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Merrill Kelly headshot

Merrill Kelly Injury: Cramping issues resume

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2025 at 5:56am

Kelly was removed from Friday's start after five innings due to cramping in his right hamstring, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. He allowed one run on four hits and struck out two before being removed.

Kelly began to feel the cramping while warming up for the sixth inning and was removed after just 60 pitches. The cramping issue has dogged the 36-year old right-hander the last few seasons. "I wish I had a good answer for you guys," Kelly said. "We've tried all kinds of things. We've done all kinds of labs, all kinds of hydration stuff. If I had a good answer for you guys, I'd stop cramping." As of now, Kelly is expected to make his next scheduled start in five days.

Merrill Kelly
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now