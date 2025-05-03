Merrill Kelly Injury: Cramping issues return

Kelly was removed from Friday's start after five innings due to cramping in his right hamstring, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. He allowed one run on four hits and struck out two before being removed.

Kelly began to feel the cramping while warming up for the sixth inning and was removed after just 60 pitches. The cramping issue has dogged the 36-year old right-hander the last few seasons. "I wish I had a good answer for you guys," Kelly said. "We've tried all kinds of things. We've done all kinds of labs, all kinds of hydration stuff. If I had a good answer for you guys, I'd stop cramping." As of now, Kelly is expected to make his next scheduled start in five days.