Merrill Kelly Injury: Exits early Sunday
Kelly (leg) exited Sunday's contest against the Cubs in the bottom of the sixth inning due to right leg cramping.
Kelly had tossed 5.2 innings of one-run ball, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out five batters before being forced to leave the game. The right-hander retired the final 16 batters he faced in the contest and his status moving forward is likely day-to-day. Kelly is projected to make his next start Saturday against Atlanta and it's unclear if he's in danger of missing that outing.
