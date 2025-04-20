Fantasy Baseball
Merrill Kelly headshot

Merrill Kelly Injury: Exits early Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Kelly (leg) exited Sunday's contest against the Cubs in the bottom of the sixth inning due to right leg cramping.

Kelly had tossed 5.2 innings of one-run ball, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out five batters before being forced to leave the game. The right-hander retired the final 16 batters he faced in the contest and his status moving forward is likely day-to-day. Kelly is projected to make his next start Saturday against Atlanta and it's unclear if he's in danger of missing that outing.

Merrill Kelly
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
