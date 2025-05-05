Merrill Kelly News: Ready to start Wednesday

Kelly (hamstring) is listed as the Diamondbacks' probable starter or Wednesday's game against the Mets in Arizona.

The Diamondbacks are already having Corbin Burnes (shoulder) skip his start during the three-game series versus the Mets, but the team won't have to make any further additions to the rotation with Kelly having bounced back well since exiting his most recent outing Friday in Philadelphia due to right hamstring cramping. He's now experienced leg cramps in two of his last three starts, but Kelly has pitched effectively in each of those occasions. He'll enter Wednesday's contest with a 4.06 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over 37.2 innings on the season.