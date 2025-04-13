Michael King News: Fires two-hit shutout Sunday

King (3-0) threw a complete game shutout in Sunday's 6-0 win over Colorado. He allowed two hits and one walk while striking out eight.

The San Diego right-hander absolutely dominated the Rockies to collect his first career complete game shutout. King threw 110 total pitches and generated a stellar 17 whiffs. The 29-year-old has put himself in the NL Cy Young conversation with his start, pitching to a 2.42 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB across 22.1 innings. King is currently slated to make his next start at Houston this weekend.