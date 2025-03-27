Fantasy Baseball
Michael Kopech headshot

Michael Kopech Injury: Ramping up throwing program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Kopech (shoulder) said Thursday that he feels food and is ramping back up his throwing program, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The forearm issue Kopech came into camp with felt good early on in spring training, but he developed a shoulder problem because he ramped up his throwing too quickly, which sent him to the injured list. He also was delayed at one point due to a stomach bug. Kopech appears to be getting back on track now, but there's no timetable for his return.

