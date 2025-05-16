Michael Tonkin Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

The Twins transferred Tonkin (shoulder/biceps) to the 60-day injured list Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Tonkin started the season on the 15-day injured list due to a right shoulder strain. He was cleared for a rehab assignment in mid-April and made six appearances in the minors, but his throwing program was paused due to right biceps tendinitis. Tonkin's lastest setback could mean that the veteran right-hander is on the shelf until the All-Star break. Ryan Fitzgerald was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move.