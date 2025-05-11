Michael Tonkin Injury: Rehab paused due to biceps injury

Tonkin (shoulder) has developed biceps tendinitis during his rehab assignment and will receive an injection, MLB.com reports.

It's not clear what treatment he'll receive for the tendinitis, but this will be a significant setback. He was nearing the end of his 30-day rehab stint in the minors, so he'll need to start the process again when healthy. Tonkin suffered a right shoulder strain early in spring training and began the season on the injured list. He had made six rehab outings before developing the biceps issue.