Michael Tonkin Injury: Suffers setback

Tonkin (shoulder) suffered a setback during his rehab assignment, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. He's made six rehab outings between Low-A Fort Myers and Triple-A St. Paul, allowing eight earned runs with a 10:4 K:BB ratio in 7.2 innings.

Details on his setback are not clear, but his timetable to return is now uncertain. Tonkin suffered a right shoulder strain early in spring training and began the season on the injured list.