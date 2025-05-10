Fantasy Baseball
Michael Tonkin headshot

Michael Tonkin Injury: Suffers setback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Tonkin (shoulder) suffered a setback during his rehab assignment, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. He's made six rehab outings between Low-A Fort Myers and Triple-A St. Paul, allowing eight earned runs with a 10:4 K:BB ratio in 7.2 innings.

Details on his setback are not clear, but his timetable to return is now uncertain. Tonkin suffered a right shoulder strain early in spring training and began the season on the injured list.

Michael Tonkin
Minnesota Twins
