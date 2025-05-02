Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Wacha headshot

Michael Wacha News: Yields three runs in seventh inning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2025 at 2:34am

Wacha (1-4) took the loss against the Orioles on Friday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three over 6.1 innings.

Wacha faced the minimum number of batters in four of his first six scoreless innings, but things unravelled in the seventh. After giving up a double, Wacha lost his shutout bid on a Ryan O'Hearn two-run home run, and the former was tagged for a third run later in the frame. It was a disappointing finish to what was otherwise a strong performance for Wacha, who has logged two quality starts in a row. He's in line to face the White Sox at home next week.

Michael Wacha
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now