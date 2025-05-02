Michael Wacha News: Yields three runs in seventh inning

Wacha (1-4) took the loss against the Orioles on Friday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three over 6.1 innings.

Wacha faced the minimum number of batters in four of his first six scoreless innings, but things unravelled in the seventh. After giving up a double, Wacha lost his shutout bid on a Ryan O'Hearn two-run home run, and the former was tagged for a third run later in the frame. It was a disappointing finish to what was otherwise a strong performance for Wacha, who has logged two quality starts in a row. He's in line to face the White Sox at home next week.