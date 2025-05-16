Mick Abel News: Making MLB debut Sunday

The Phillies will call up Abel to start Sunday's game against the Pirates, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander will be called up for a spot start Sunday with Aaron Nola (ankle) landing on the injured list. Abel won't stick around in the majors, however, since Taijuan Walker will fill Nola's spot in the rotation next week in Colorado. Abel is one of the organization's top prospects and has a 2.53 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 51:19 K:BB across 46.1 innings at Triple-A Lehigh Valley this year.