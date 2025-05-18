Mick Abel News: Officially promoted to start Sunday

The Phillies recalled Abel from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

It was reported Friday that Abel would be called up to make a start against the Pirates on Sunday, and the transaction is now official. Abel has thrived in Triple-A this season with a 2.53 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 51:19 K:BB across 46.1 innings, but he may be in line for just a spot start with the big club. Though Aaron Nola (ankle) landed on the injured list Friday, Taijuan Walker is expected to re-enter the Phillies' rotation during the coming week.