Mick Abel headshot

Mick Abel News: Optioned after stellar debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

The Phillies optioned Abel to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The idea all along was for Abel's major-league debut Sunday against the Pirates to be a spot start, and the Phillies have stuck to the plan even after the rookie struck out nine over six scoreless innings. Taijuan Walker will now enter the rotation this week as the replacement for Aaron Nola (ankle). Abel will go back into Lehigh Valley's rotation but is sure to garner additional looks in the majors this season.

