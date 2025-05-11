Miguel Vargas Injury: Nursing leg injury

White Sox bench coach Walker McKinven said that Vargas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins due to a right calf injury, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Though Vargas will hit the bench for a second day in a row, his injury is considered minor, and he'll be available to play Sunday, if needed. Vargas has held down a an everyday role throughout the season, but he could see fewer opportunities against right-handed pitching following the recent promotion of Tim Elko. The White Sox plan to use Elko, Vargas and Andrew Vaughn at either the first-base or designated-hitter spot against righties, meaning one of the three will be the odd man out in those matchups. Vargas should still play regularly against lefties while operating in the short side of a platoon at third base with the left-handed-hitting Josh Rojas.