Miguel Vargas News: Belts first homer of 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Vargas went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and an additional run scored in Thursday's 3-0 win over Minnesota.

Vargas extended the White Sox's lead to three runs in the sixth inning, when he took Jorge Alcala deep to left-center field for a solo homer. It was Vargas' first home run of the season, and while he's he has a .163 average for the season, that number has jumped to .217 over his last seven games.

