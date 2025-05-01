Miguel Vargas News: Smacks three-run homer

Vargas went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run homer in Thursday's 8-0 win over the Brewers.

Vargas extended the White Sox's lead to four runs in the sixth inning on a three-run homer to left field off Craig Yoho. Vargas opened the season with a .139/.236/.203 slash line in 89 plate appearances. He has turned things around as of late and is in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak, going 13-for-29 with four walks, five runs scored, two home runs and six RBI in that span.