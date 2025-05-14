Miguel Vargas News: Swats clutch home run

Vargas went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer, a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Reds.

Vargas was the hero for the White Sox on Tuesday after sending out a three-run homer in the 10th inning to put them ahead 5-1. Vargas drove in his first runs since he last homered May 1 and it was his second game this season with at least three RBI. He's looked much better at the plate over the last few weeks, slashing .328/.414/.541 with three homers, nine RBI, 10 runs and a 9:7 BB:K in 17 games.