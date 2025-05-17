Miguel Vargas News: Two homers in loss

Vargas went 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double and three RBI on Friday against the Cubs.

There was some concern that Vargas would lose playing time after the promotion of Tim Elko, but he's instead had the most productive stretch of his season while shifting back to third base. He has started four consecutive games and gone 8-for-18 with three homers, seven RBI and four runs scored. After a very slow start to the season, he has a .731 OPS with five home runs, 19 RBI and 19 runs scored across 42 games.