Mike Boeve Injury: Recovering from shoulder surgery

Boeve underwent right labrum surgery in October and is building back up in extended spring training, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.

The lefty-hitting third baseman apparently dealt with shoulder problems on and off last season, although he still hit .338 in 79 games. Once fully recovered in early-to-mid May, Boeve could head to Triple-A after logging a 143 wRC+ in 66 games at Double-A last year.