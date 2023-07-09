MLB Draft: Top 50 FYPD Rankings

This article is part of our Farm Futures series.

For the six players I've included who did not get drafted on Night 1, they are lower in these rankings than they otherwise would be, but if they get drafted early on Day 2 and I like the landing spot, they could move up. On the flip side, I'm sure at least one or two will be going to college, and they'll be replaced when that becomes clear.

I am breaking this initial set of rankings into tiers, and all of these tiers, including the top tier, are fluid heading into my update to the top 400 prospect rankings later this month. Within the tiers, I wouldn't try to talk you out of taking the last player in the tier as the first player from that tier. For instance, if you really need pitching or are in a points league, by all means, take Paul Skenes first overall in your FYPD. But if you really love Max Clark and are rebuilding, I'd still try to talk you out of selecting him over the three players in the first tier.

The order of these rankings will inevitably change a lot between now and when most first-year player drafts are held in January/February. However, I know there are some of you who draft right away this summer, and those who play in open universe leagues might also find this useful.

TIER ONE

1. Wyatt Langford, OF, TEX

A muscular, 6-foot-1 225-pound outfielder from Florida, Langford led the SEC with 26 home runs as a sophomore after barely playing as a freshman. He had a memorable moment this year in the College World Series when he hit a game-tying 456-foot (112-mph exit velocity) home run in the bottom of the ninth inning against Virginia. Langford slashed .365/.495/.763 with 19 home runs, nine steals and more walks (53) than strikeouts (42) in 283 plate appearances as a junior. He ceded center field and played left field while at Florida but could start his pro career up the middle. There aren't any real concerns with Langford, whose plus-plus raw power and above-average speed slot him in immediately as a top five prospect for dynasty leagues.

2. Dylan Crews, OF, WAS

The most accomplished college hitter to come through the draft in recent years, Crews has been a well-known name among dynasty-league managers for a while and slots in immediately as a top-five fantasy prospect. There were questions about Crews' hit tool in high school, and teams were unwilling to meet his high asking price in 2020, so he went to LSU instead. That decision paid off in a big way, and now scouts don't see any notable areas of weakness for the 21-year-old outfielder. The well-built right-handed hitter logged an OPS north of 1.100 as a freshman and as a sophomore, and Crews took his production to new heights this spring, slashing .433/.573/.732 with 17 home runs, a 12.9 percent strikeout rate and a 21 percent walk rate through 64 games. This was his first year with more walks than strikeouts and he made that improvement while also logging the highest slugging percentage of his college career. He is an above-average runner who profiles best in a corner, but he could see time in center field early on. Premium college hitters can reach the majors quickly, and Crews has a chance to spend less than a calendar year in the minors. Like Langford, Crews slots in immediately as a top-five prospect for dynasty leagues.

3. Paul Skenes, RHP, PIT

Standing a hulking 6-foot-6, 235 pounds and sporting a mustache worthy of screen time in the movie Tombstone, Skenes is an intimidating presence on the mound and the clear top pitcher in the class. He boasts a power arsenal headlined by a fastball that sits 99-100 mph and scrapes 103 mph. His top secondary is a mid-80s slider that projects as a plus-plus pitch, and his changeup is a strong third offering. The big righty, who transferred from Air Force, where he was a first-round talent as a two-way player, reached new heights this season after focusing solely on pitching. He struck out 200 batters and walked 19 over 114.2 innings (18 starts) while posting a 1.81 ERA and 0.78 WHIP. Skenes is widely considered the best pitching prospect from the college ranks since Stephen Strasburg in 2009, and he immediately slots in as a top-15 overall prospect and the top pitching prospect yet to reach the big leagues.

TIER TWO

4. Max Clark, OF, DET

A premium defender at a premium position (center field), Clark also has a chance to be a 60- or 70-grade hitter who causes havoc on the bases. His power is his worst tool, as his swing is geared more for linedrives to all fields and he takes what pitchers give him, but he should still hit around 20 home runs per year at peak. He has a strong, well-proportioned 6-foot-1, 190-pound frame and has one of the best outfield arms in the class. The lefty-hitting Clark has been one of the most coveted players in this class for years and becomes the first prep hitter from Indiana to ever be selected in the first 10 picks.

5. Walker Jenkins, OF, MIN

Jenkins, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound prep outfielder from North Carolina, has above-average to plus tools across the board and is a consensus top-two prep player in the class, along with Max Clark. Jenkins has easy plus power and, while he will probably always be power-over-hit, Jenkins also has a chance to be a plus hitter. The lefty slugger is patient at the plate and adept at barreling the ball. He has the speed for center field and the arm for right field, although he may slow down as he continues to mature physically.

6. Matt Shaw, 2B/3B, CHC

A shortstop at Maryland who figures to move to second base in the pros, Shaw was the best hitter in the Cape Cod League last summer (1.006 OPS, 23.2 K%) before hitting 24 home runs in 62 games as a junior. He had more walks (43) than strikeouts (42) while slashing .341/.445/.697 in his final season with the Terrapins, and he also chipped in 18 steals on 19 attempts. More of an average or above-average runner long term, due to a physically mature 5-foot-11, 185-pound frame, Shaw has good instincts on the bases and could steal double-digit bases some years, but it's his bat that will be his calling card in the majors and in fantasy. He is not in the same class as Dylan Crews or Wyatt Langford, but Shaw is one of the better pure hitters from the college ranks this year and has a very fantasy-friendly game.

7. Brock Wilken, 3B/1B, MIL

Wilken is a physically imposing 6-foot-4, 225-pound third baseman with the potential for 70-grade power. There were significant hit tool concerns coming into his junior year at Wake Forest, but Wilken cut his strikeout rate from 24.2 percent as a sophomore to 17.4 percent as a junior while also upping his walk rate from 11.6 percent to 21.6 percent. He took advantage of the Demon Deacons' hitter-friendly home park and slashed an absurd .357/.516/.835 with 31 home runs in 64 games during his final year. Given his size and below-average speed, Wilken could end up lacking the agility to play third base at the highest level, but if he makes enough contact, his bat should profile at the bottom of the defensive spectrum. He hits right-handed and is several months younger than most of the other top college hitters in the class. The landing spot with Milwaukee is pretty great for dynasty purposes.

8. Tommy Troy, 2B/3B, ARI

He may not have any plus tools, but Troy is at least average in all facets of the game and has consistently performed well the last two years at Stanford and the last two summers in the Cape Cod League. He had a .917 OPS with a 17.3 percent strikeout rate with a wood bat on the Cape in 2022 and slashed .394/.478/.699 with 17 home runs and 17 steals (on 20 attempts) in 58 games as a junior. Defensively, Troy profiles best at the keystone, but he could also be deployed at multiple positions depending on Arizona's needs. He is a hard worker who has steadily improved every year.

9. Chase Davis, OF, STL

A lefty slugger from Arizona, Davis is a tough prospect to evaluate, as he didn't look like a first-round talent prior to really cutting down the strikeouts this spring. His impressive raw tools made him a highly-ranked prospect as a prep in 2020, but he went undrafted in the shortened pandemic draft and made it to campus. Davis's worst showing to date was a 15-game run in the Cape Cod League last summer, in which he hit .212/.379/.250 with two doubles, zero home runs and a 16:13 K:BB in 66 plate appearances with a wood bat. He followed up that lackluster performance with a .362/.489/.742 slash line, 21 home runs and more walks (43) than strikeouts (40) as a junior. A chiseled 6-foot-1, 216 pounds, Davis has a max exit velocity of 117 mph and a 90th percentile exit velocity of 108 mph. Davis gets graded as an above-average runner on his public scouting reports, but he only attempted four steals in 147 career games for the Wildcats. His monster power is not up for debate, and his plus arm could be a weapon in an outfield corner, it's just a question of how real his tool gains were this spring.

10. Brayden Taylor, 3B/SS, TB

A lefty-hitting third baseman from TCU, Taylor has one of the better hit tools from the college ranks in this year's class. He projects to hit for a high average and post high on-base percentages, thanks to his excellent command of the strike zone. Taylor had a .941 OPS with more walks (nine) than strikeouts (seven) in 11 Cape Cod League games last summer and slashed .307/.431/.641 with 23 home runs and 14 steals on 14 attempts in 65 games as a junior. It's possible he will be too passive at times in pro ball, and Taylor is not known for posting extreme exit velocities, but at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, he has a projectable frame for a college position player and shouldn't outgrow the hot corner. The Rays announced him as a shortstop, so that will likely be his position early in pro ball. He could be an everyday third baseman who hits fifth or sixth for a team as good as the Rays while using his excellent instincts to chip in 8-to-12 steals annually.

TIER THREE

11. Aidan Miller, 3B, PHI

It's all about track record (best hitter on the 2022 summer circuit) and power potential with Miller, who has been one of the best hitters in his high school class for years, but who missed most of the 2023 season due to a broken hamate. He turned 19 a month before the draft, making him one of the older prep prospects in the class, and there are different schools of thought as to how much of a negative that is. Announced as a shortstop but a likely third baseman with a plus arm, Miller measures in at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds and is an average runner, so it's possible he could even outgrow the hot corner, which would put more pressure on his bat. His age combined with the lack of reps this spring could make him an undervalued dynasty asset.

12. Nolan Schanuel, 1B, LAA

Statistically, Schanuel's numbers as a junior were as good or better than anyone in the country. He slashed .447/.615/.868 with 19 home runs and a 14:71 K:BB in 59 games this year for Florida Atlantic, and he also logged an OPS north of 1.000 as a freshman and as a sophomore. Schanuel's power output is more the product of leverage and good swing decisions than pure bat speed. He had a career seven percent strikeout rate and in 2023 he had an 89 percent contact rate, per Baseball America. While he isn't a great runner or athlete, Schanuel projects to be a good defensive first baseman. Given that he didn't face the greatest competition in Conference USA, it's a bit of a red flag that Schanuel slashed .200/.342/.272 with a wood bat in 36 Cape Cod League games last summer, although he at least had strong plate skills (24:24 K:BB). Odds are his hit tool will meet the mark in pro ball, but it's not a given that he will get to enough power in games to profile as an everyday first baseman. This is a classic Angels pick, as Schanuel probably won't need more than a year or two in the minors.

13. Hurston Waldrep, RHP, ATL

If Waldrep went to an organization that knows how to develop pitching, he was going to be my second-ranked pitcher in the class, and I think Atlanta qualifies. He had the three best starts of his life in June of 2023 (vs. Connecticut, South Carolina and Oral Roberts) before crashing back to earth against eventual College World Series winner LSU in his final start as an amateur. He has a somewhat violent delivery, which partially accounts for his high-octane stuff and his control issues. Waldrep, who transferred from Southern Mississippi to Florida after his sophomore year, struck out double-digit batters in seven of his 19 starts as a junior, including three of his last four, but he also walked six batters on three occasions, including against LSU in that final start. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound righty has a mid-90s fastball that touches 99 mph and three secondary offerings with plus potential, most notably his upper-80s splitter and mid-80s slider. If, with the help of pro instruction, Waldrep is able to throw enough strikes to start, he has as high of a ceiling as any pitcher in this class other than Paul Skenes.

14. Sammy Stafura, SS, CIN

Stafura, a 6-foot, 188-pound high school shortstop from New York, has been trending up this spring due to his prototypical size and tools for the position. He is smooth and always under control in the field and boasts elite athleticism and at least plus speed. A right-handed hitter with excellent bat speed, Safura projects to develop all-fields power in the 25-homer range. His hit tool is tougher to confidently project, as he has been very productive but hasn't faced great competition in the Northeast. Obviously the Reds have an overflowing depth chart at the moment, but given that Stafura is several years away from sniffing the majors and could get to call Great American Ball Park home, I'm viewing this as a positive landing spot.

15. Enrique Bradfield, OF, BAL

Bradfield brings elite speed and center defense to the table, but the rest of his game is questionable. He stole 130 bases (90.9 percent success rate) in 191 games at Vanderbilt, but he only slugged over .430 once in three years (.498 as a sophomore). Bradfield adeptly commanded the strike zone all three years, but pro pitchers will challenge him in the zone with more regularity and obviously with better stuff. He isn't a complete zero in the power department (14 HR in 124 games his last two years), but he is still unlikely to ever provide double-digit home runs in the majors. The key for fantasy will be playing time, i.e. clearing the Cristian Pache bar as a hitter. If he can make it as a leadoff or No. 9 hitter who is one of the better center-field defenders in the game, Bradfield could post some 40-steal seasons in his mid-20s. The landing spot in Baltimore is a double-edged sword, as they obviously know how to develop talent and get the most out of players, but the depth chart is very crowded.

16. Arjun Nimmala, SS, TOR

Nimmala doesn't turn 18 until Oct. 16, so he is one of the youngest players in this year's draft class. At 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, he has a wiry, projectable frame, and the hope is that he continues to fill out. A shortstop from Florida, Nimmala has more raw power than his current physicality would suggest, but it's a power-over-hit profile, or at least power-over-OBP, as he can be overly aggressive at times. If he matures physically in the coming years the way many scouts hope, Nimmala's current average or above-average tools could tick up into the plus range, but his hit tool is enough of a question mark that there's a wide range of outcomes in pro ball.

17. Kemp Alderman, OF/C, MIA

Alderman's top-of-the-scale raw power is his calling card, and he cut his strikeout rate enough as a junior to be taken seriously as a potentially fringe-average hitter. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound righty slugger slashed .376/.440/.709 with 19 home runs, a 16.9 percent strikeout rate and a 10.7 percent walk rate as a junior at Mississippi. He barely played as a freshman and struck out at a 24.2 percent clip as a sophomore. Alderman's defensive home is to be determined, as he could play either corner outfield spot, with first base and catcher also possibilities. Ideally, he would play enough catcher to maintain eligibility while playing elsewhere on his non-catching days.

18. Walker Martin, 3B/SS, SF

An excellent athlete who also played quarterback for his high school in Colorado, Martin has average or better tools across the board with a chance to develop into a middle-of-the-order hitter. At 6-foot-2, 188 pounds, the lefty-hitting Martin has a very projectable frame, and he should be able to add 15-20 pounds of muscle without compromising his athleticism. He turned 19 in February, so he is quite old for his class, which matters on a lot of teams' statistical models, and also makes his statistical exploits (20 home runs this spring) slightly less impressive. Martin is a shortstop by trade and has posted above-average run times, but the expectation is he will move to third base as he fills out.

19. Tai Peete, SS/3B, SEA

A year ago Peete intrigued as both a pitcher and shortstop, but he suffered an elbow injury last August and has not returned to the mound competitively, instead focusing on impressing scouts as a position player. A 6-foot-2, 193-pound lefty hitter from Georgia, Peete won't turn 18 until August, so he is one of the youngest, most projectable position players in the draft. Peete has plus bat speed and projects to develop 20-plus homer power, although he has a very aggressive approach, so there could be a lot of strikeouts against pro pitching, at least initially. The mystery surrounding his elbow injury, which he never got surgery on, and questions about how much he'll hit and whether he'll outgrow shortstop, are reasons he didn't come off the board earlier, but Peete has a ton of tools – he is also a plus runner – and upside to dream on.

TIER FOUR

20. Colton Ledbetter, OF, TB

Ledbetter has done nothing but hit the past two years, first as a sophomore at Samford (1.047 OPS), then in the New England Collegiate Baseball League last summer (1.117 OPS), and finally after transferring to Mississippi State for his junior year. He had more walks (47) than strikeouts (36) this spring while slashing .320/.452/.574 with 12 home runs and 17 steals on 18 attempts in 53 games. Ledbetter's exit velocities portend average game power, and it's possible he ends up in left field, so there will be a lot of pressure on his bat. Despite his success on the bases, he grades out as a 50-grade runner.

21. Rhett Lowder, RHP, CIN

The ACC pitcher of the year in 2022 and 2023, Lowder pounds the strike zone with a well-rounded arsenal. The 6-foot-2 righty from Wake Forrest logged a 1.99 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 137:22 K:BB in 113.1 innings across 18 starts as a junior. His changeup might be his lone plus pitch, but his fastball and slider project as above-average offerings. Lowder's fastball sits in the low 90s and can touch 97 mph with sink while his sweeping slider sits in the mid-80s. His plus control combined with the lack of effort in his delivery give him a pretty high floor if he can avoid significant injuries. Lowder throws all three of his offerings over 30 percent of the time and he could be a quick mover through the minors. I really don't like this fit because of the home park, but I also think he might be fast-tracked to the majors next season if he stays healthy.

22. Noble Meyer, RHP, MIA

A 6-foot-5 prep righty from Oregon, Meyer is a spin monster with an athletic, projectable frame. His best pitch is a mid-80s slider that could be a 70-grade offering in time. His low-90s fastball should eventually sit in the mid-to-upper-90s as he adds strength. His changeup and command/control are less reliable tools at this stage, but Meyer has the frame, athleticism, projectability and elite RPMs that teams covet when rolling the dice on a prep righty with a high pick.

23. Charlee Soto, RHP, MIN

As a prep righty, Soto is part of the riskiest demographic of draft prospects, but he has some factors working in his favor. At 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, he is extremely projectable, especially considering he won't turn 18 until Aug. 31. Soto is also a former shortstop who is relatively new to pitching, so there is less mileage on his arm than the typical high school hurler. The clear expectation is that Soto's stuff should continue to tick up, but it's already pretty electric, headlined by a mid-90s fastball (touches 98 mph) with good movement, a potentially plus changeup and a high-spin slider. There is a boom-or-bust feel to Soto, but his upside makes him a worthwhile gamble over most of the prep pitchers in this class.

24. Kyle Teel, C/OF, BOS

The best college catcher in the class, Teel has an athletic, 6-foot-1, 190-pound frame and runs well for the position. His fringe-average power is his worst tool. He hit 15 home runs in 112 games during his first two years at Virginia before hitting 13 homers in 65 games as a junior. He really upped his performance across the board in his final year as a Cavalier, slashing .407/.475/.655 with a 12.1 percent strikeout rate and five steals. Teel is an aggressive hitter coming off by far his best year at the plate, so it will be interesting to see how his approach translates against pro pitching with a wood bat, especially after he was dreadful (.443 OPS, 27.6 K%) in a tiny sample in the Cape Cod League in 2022. Defensively, he has a plus arm and is trending up as a receiver. He also has experience as an outfielder. If you like using FYPD picks on catching prospects (and don't have a good one or two already on your roster), then you could bump him up — it's a great fit in Boston.

25. Colt Emerson, 3B/2B/SS, SEA

Emerson, a prep infielder from Ohio, has one of the best hit tools in his class. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound lefty hitter has a great eye, laying off pitchers' pitches while making contact at a high clip. While he will probably always be hit-over-power, Emerson's strength and power have been on the uptick, and he should at least hit double-digit home runs at peak. He lacks the speed and arm strength traditionally associated with shortstop, so second or third base could be his final destination. Emerson turns 18 on July 20, so he is one of the younger players in this year's draft.

26. Jacob Gonzalez, 3B/SS, CHW

A below-average runner who was a three-year shortstop at Mississippi, Gonzalez's bat will be what adds value in pro ball. A lefty slugger with plus bat speed, Gonzalez sets up with a clear plan to ambush balls to the pull side. He has a good eye at the plate (123:94 BB:K in 186 games), which combined with his quick bat and ability to create leverage led to consistent success in the SEC. Pro pitchers will test his ability to get to balls on the outer third of the plate, and he could potentially be relegated to the strong side of a platoon at the highest level. Gonzalez may also end up being better in OBP leagues than batting average leagues. He might get sent out as a shortstop, but third base seems like a better long-term fit.

27. Thomas White, LHP, MIA

White is a 6-foot-5, 220-pound prep southpaw from Massachusetts who is the consensus top left-handed pitcher in this class. His fastball touches 97 mph and should comfortably sit in the mid-90s in pro ball as he continues to mature physically. As with many long-limbed high school pitchers, White needs to refine his command, but his curveball and changeup are well ahead of schedule.

28. Blake Wolters, RHP, KC

Wolters, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound prep righty from Illinois, was up to 99 mph with his fastball this spring, just months after giving up basketball to focus solely on pitching. He has a good feel for spin, with his mid-80s slider projecting as at least an above-average offering. Wolters hasn't needed his changeup much, but it projects as a viable third pitch. He is a great on-mound athlete, which leads scouts to project at least average command/control.

29. Josh Knoth, RHP, MIL

One of the youngest pitchers in the class, the 17-year-old Knoth (turns 18 in August) has shot up boards this spring, as his stuff has been up across the board. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound righty has a repeatable delivery and a mid-90s fastball that already touches 98 mph. His slider has surpassed 3,000 RPM and projects to be a plus or double-plus offering at peak. Knoth's spin proficiency is also evident in his low-80s curveball, which could also be a plus pitch in time. His changeup is the weakest part of his repertoire, which is true of many pitchers his age. He lacks prototypical size, but Knoth checks all the other boxes scouts look for in burgeoning young starters.

30. Alex Clemmey, LHP, CLE

A hard-throwing prep lefty who turns 18 a week after the draft, Clemmey's fastball has monster upside, already touching 99 mph before he has started filling out his lanky 6-foot-6, 205-pound frame. The injury risk for pitchers this young who throw this hard is extreme, but all prep pitchers are risky and most don't have his arm speed. In addition to his 70-grade fastball, Clemmey has a potentially plus upper-70s curveball and a changeup that is in the nascent stages. Celmmey's long levers and high-effort delivery have led to inconsistent mechanics and command, which adds further volatility to his profile. This is a perfect landing spot for him.

31. Cole Carrigg, C/OF, COL

A high-energy player with experience at virtually every position, including pitcher, Carrigg has a plus speed, a double-plus arm and a potentially above-average hit tool. He touched triple digits on throws from the infield and the outfield at the combine, although those weren't normal in-game throws. There are scouts who prefer him in center field, others who like him at shortstop, and he got announced as a catcher. He hit .329 with one home run and 15 steals while striking out at an 18.1 percent clip in 41 games with a wood bat on the Cape last summer and slashed .303/.357/.458 with two home runs and 17 steals in 42 games for San Diego State this spring. Given his bat speed and 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame, it's possible there is more power to coax out of Carrigg in pro ball, but based on what he has shown thus far, he will only provide single-digit home runs annually. Still, it's possible he could be a 20-steal catcher who plays half his games in Coors Field.

32. Jonny Farmelo, OF, SEA

An athletic, 6-foot-2 high school center fielder from Virginia, Farmelo boasts at least plus speed and solid all-around tools. The lefty hitter is hit-over-power now, but it's possible he could tap into more power with pro instruction. Farmelo had a strong commitment to the University of Virginia, but the Mariners should be able to sign all three of their exciting high school hitters selected on Night 1.

33. Nazzan Zanetello, SS/3B, BOS

Not many players in this class have five-tool potential, but Zanetello is one of them. A 6-foot-2, 180-pound high school shortstop from Missouri, Zanetello has good bat speed and should grow into at least above-average raw power. He is generally seen as a plus runner, but it's possible he could slow down as he fills out his frame. The right-handed hitter commands the strike zone well for his age. He might eventually get a look in center field or at third base, but should be sent out as a shortstop.

34. Colin Houck, 3B/SS, NYM

A power-five recruit as a quarterback, Houck's future is on the left side of a big-league infield. As one would assume, given his exploits on the gridiron, Houck's best tool is his plus arm, but he could also develop 60-grade right-handed power at the dish. He has a compact swing and plus bat speed, and there's a chance his hit tool could improve quickly with pro instruction and with a sole focus on baseball. Houck is 6-foot-2, 190 pounds and only has average foot speed, so it's possible he will eventually move from shortstop to third base.

35. Ralphy Velazquez, C/1B, CLE

Already 6-foot-2, 220 pounds and not turning 19 until May, Velazquez is a below-average runner and athlete behind the plate, but he has a chance to be an above-average hitter with plus power. The left-handed hitter from California has faced excellent competition in high school and consistently makes good decisions in the box while making contact at a strong clip. He has easy power to the pull side that he doesn't need to sell out for. Velazquez has a plus arm behind the plate, but his receiving needs work, and it's possible he could end up at first base or designated hitter.

36. George Lombard, SS/3B, NYY

Named after his father, who played six years in the majors and is now the bench coach of the Detroit Tigers, Lombard Jr. plays with the ease and tempo we'd expect to see from a player who grew up around the game. He has average or better tools across the board, although he may not have a plus tool when it's all said and done. The 6-foot-3, 190 pound prep shortstop from Florida could develop 20-plus homer power and enough speed to steal 10-15 bases.

37. Jacob Wilson, SS/2B/3B, OAK

There is a pretty big gap between Wilson's elite ability to make contact and the rest of his tools. He hit .412 as a junior and .361 over his three years at Grand Canyon. Wilson had just 12 strikeouts in 108 games during his final two years in the Western Athletic Conference. Public scouting reports suggest he has a decent chance to stick at shortstop, and his father was 12-year big-league shortstop Jack Wilson, but he is only an average runner with an above-average arm, so he could move off the six. If that happens, his below-average power could become a disqualifier as it pertains to everyday playing time. There are shades of Tyler Freeman and Nick Madrigal with Wilson, but those aren't low-end outcomes for him, and the fact he comes from a small school doesn't help his case.

38. Jake Gelof, 1B/3B, LAD

The younger brother of A's prospect Zack Gelof, who also attended University of Virginia, Jake is a power-hitting corner infielder with a strong statistical track record the last two years in the ACC. He struck out nine times in 24 plate appearances on the Cape last summer, and is generally known for not getting cheated at the plate. Gelof slashed .321/.427/.710 with 23 home runs, 90 RBI, a 16.3 percent strikeout rate and a 15.6 percent walk rate in 65 games this season. There will immense pressure on his bat, as he could slide to first base while even getting some starts at designated hitter.

TIER FIVE

39. Roch Cholowsky, SS, Undrafted

The son of former big leaguer and current Reds scout Dan Cholowsky, Roch is a two-sport athlete who also starred at quarterback for his Arizona high school. Since he hasn't focused fully on baseball yet, it's harder to project his hit tool and power, but he has shown off good bat-to-ball skill for several years, and at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, there's a chance he will really take off as a power hitter with pro instruction and physical maturation. Cholowsky is a plus runner and excellent overall athlete who should be able to stick at shortstop.

40. Cooper Pratt, SS/3B, Undrafted

A 6-foot-4, 195-pound prep shortstop from Mississippi, Pratt has one of the better hit tools in his class and easily projects to grow into more power as he fills out his frame. He combines excellent bat-to-ball ability with a strong eye at the plate, projecting to be an above-average or plus hitter in pro ball. Pratt's right-handed swing is smooth and quick, and given his frame, he could develop above-average or better power down the road. Despite his size, there's a decent chance he will stick at shortstop, at least early in his big-league career.

41. Dillon Head, OF, SD

Known for his 70-grade speed and 60-grade center-field defense, Head is currently a groundball hitter who makes solid contact but doesn't drive the ball in the air with any regularity. Given his speed and the fact he hits from the left side, Head should log high batting averages on balls in play, relative to most players with low-end exit velocities. The prep product from Illinois would likely need his swing and/or approach to be overhauled for him to be more than a bottom-third of the lineup hitter whose defense keeps his bat in the lineup.

42. Myles Naylor, 3B, OAK

The third Naylor brother to enter pro ball, Myles is the lone righty hitter of the trio, and he will also end up somewhere on the dirt. Josh Naylor was known for his raw power entering the draft, while Bo Naylor was known for his pure hitting ability, yet in pro ball, Josh has been more of a contact hitter than expected and Bo has more raw power than anticipated. Myles projects to be a blend of the two, offering above-average raw power with a 45- to 50-grade hit tool. The youngest Naylor played shortstop in high school, but he isn't a great athlete and should end up at the hot corner, where he will still need to work on his conditioning to stick.

43. Jack Hurley, OF, Undrafted

Hurley, a lefty-hitting center fielder from Virginia Tech, was extremely productive as a sophomore (1.116 OPS) and junior (1.128 OPS) after logging a .766 OPS and 30.8 percent strikeout rate as a freshman. He posted a strikeout rate in the 19 percent range each of the last two years and hit a career-best 17 home runs with a .714 SLG in 45 games as a junior. His walk rates have been roughly 10 percentage points lower than his strikeout rates each of the last two years, so while he looks the part of a potential power/speed leadoff hitter, his OBP skills might fit better in the bottom third of a lineup. It's easy to envision some 20/20 seasons in Hurley's prime years, but he may struggle to hit much better than .250.

44. Cameron Johnson, LHP, Undrafted

Johnson, who transferred from a high school in Maryland to IMG Academy for his senior year, is a physically imposing 6-foot-5, 240-pound lefty with a mid-90s fastball (touches 98 mph) and a good feel for spin. He missed the second half of his senior season with elbow tendinitis, but threw for teams at the combine to help ease concerns over his short-term health. Johnson is a moldable ball of clay with rare size and arm speed for a southpaw. His delivery, command and changeup all need work, and the recent elbow issue only adds more risk to the equation, but his upside is still very alluring.

45. Joey Volchko, RHP, Undrafted

Few players improved their stock more this spring than Volchko, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound prep righty from California. He added velocity this year to his fastball, which now sits in the low-90s while touching 96 mph, and given his prototypical frame, the expectation should be that he continues to add velocity in pro ball. Volchko also showed much better command and control this spring en route to a dominant senior season. His mid-80s slider is his best secondary offering, and he also throws a curveball and changeup. Volchko has an over-the-top delivery that hasn't been in vogue for a while, but his performance this spring combined with his athleticism and physicality offer a lot to dream on.

46. Cole Schoenwetter, RHP, Undrafted

Schoenwetter combines a projectable 6-foot-3, 190-pound frame with an already electric arsenal. The prep righty from Southern California sits in the low-to-mid-90s with his fastball and can reach back for 98 mph. Given his frame and athleticism, Schoenwetter's heater could be a dominant offering that touches triple digits in a couple years. He has a power spike curveball and good feel for a changeup, with both secondaries projecting as at least average offerings. Schoenwetter can sometimes lose his control, which will be the main aspect of his game he will need to refine early on against pro hitters.

47. Bryce Eldridge, 1B/RHP, SF

A 6-foot-7, 230-pound two-way prep prospect from Virginia, Eldridge could be developed as a lefty-hitting first baseman or a right-handed starting pitcher — or both. As a position player, he is power-over-hit now and figures to continue to add to his plus raw power as he matures. He is generally seen as a first baseman due to below-average foot speed, but his plus arm could potentially lead to a move to right field. As a pitcher, Eldridge can touch 96 mph with his fastball and his second-best pitch is an above-average slider. It's possible he will be sent out as a two-way player until it becomes clear that he's significantly better at one aspect of the game.

48. Brice Matthews, OF/2B/SS, HOU

A plus runner from the University of Nebraska, Matthews also has above-average power, going 20/20 with a .359/.481/.723 slash line in 54 games as a junior. He is one of the better all-around athletes in this year's college class, and it's unclear if he'll end up at shortstop, center field or second base. The Big Ten doesn't have great pitching, and this was the first year Matthews performed like a potential first rounder, so the jury is still out on his hit tool. He had a 20 percent strikeout rate this spring.

49. Yohandy Morales, 3B/OF, WAS

A flawed prospect with a couple of loud tools in his raw power and arm strength, Morales looks to do damage at the dish and was steadily more productive each year at Miami, culminating in a .408/.475/.713 slash line with 20 home runs in 61 games as a junior. His 19.8 percent strikeout rate this season was his best mark with the Hurricanes, but that's still a troublesome amount of swing-and-miss for a college hitter when projecting ahead to pro ball. At 6-foot-4 and with some rigidity in his swing, there will be holes for pitchers to exploit, so the key will be for Morales to do enough damage when he connects to make up for what should be low batting averages and questionable on-base percentages. His arm is a weapon at third base, but he's not a smooth defender, and he may have already peaked as an athlete, so staying on top of his conditioning will be crucial as he ages into his mid-to-late 20s.

50. Gino Groover, 3B/1B/2B, ARI

It's all about the bat with Groover, who has seen time on the grass and on the dirt, but whose 30-grade speed will likely limit him to the infield, where he is subpar at second, third and first base. Offensively, the right-handed hitter is hit-over-power and likely better in batting average leagues than OBP leagues. Groover hit .332/.430/.546 with 13 home runs and a 26:36 K:BB in 57 games as a junior at North Carolina State, but he didn't have any extra-base hits in eight Cape Cod League games last summer. Despite potentially having a plus hit tool, Groover will either need to develop more power than expected or be more competent defensively than expected in order to earn everyday playing time at the highest level.