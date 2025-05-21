Mike Burrows News: Set to join big-league rotation

The Pirates plan to recall Burrows from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Thursday's game against the Brewers at PNC Park, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Burrows will be joining the big-league rotation as a replacement for Carmen Mlodzinski, who is expected to be optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move. Though he's been part of a prospect-laden rotation at Indianapolis that includes Bubba Chandler, Thomas Harrington and Braxton Ashcraft, Burrows has been as impressive as any of the lot this season. Over his seven outings (six starts), Burrows has delivered a 2.40 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 39:9 K:BB in 30 innings. He'll have a chance to build some security in the Pittsburgh rotation if he's able to deliver a credible outing against the Brewers in what will be his first MLB start.