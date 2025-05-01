Fantasy Baseball
Mike Yastrzemski News: Cracks fifth homer of 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Padres.

Yastrzemski launched a 385-foot solo shot to right field, cutting the Giants' deficit to 5-3 in the eighth inning. With that, the veteran outfielder recorded his fifth homer of the season, tying him for the second-most home runs on the team. Yastrzemski has logged three multi-hit games in his last six, slashing .292/.320/.542 with three runs scored, three RBI and two home runs across 25 plate appearances.

