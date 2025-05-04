Mike Yastrzemski News: Drives in two Sunday

Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with two RBI, two runs scored and a walk during Sunday's 9-3 win over the Rockies.

Yastrzemski knocked a two-RBI single into center field during the fifth inning before coming around to score. The 34-year-old outfielder logged his third multi-hit effort in his last five games, during which he has posted a .368 batting average with four RBI, four runs scored, a home run and a double across 21 plate appearances. Yastrzemski is now slashing .283/.387/.491 with 17 RBI, 16 runs scored, 12 extra-base hits and a 17:24 BB:K over 124 plate appearances.