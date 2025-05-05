Fantasy Baseball
Mike Yastrzemski headshot

Mike Yastrzemski News: Sitting vs. southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Yastrzemski is not in the Giants' starting lineup against the Cubs on Monday.

The lefty-hitting Yastrzemski will avoid the southpaw matchup against Carmen Mlodzinski on Monday as the Giants start Heliot Ramos, Jung Hoo Lee and Luis Matos in the outfield. Yastrzemski has recorded at least two hits in five of his last 10 games, and over that span he has gone 12-for-39 with six runs scored, two home runs and six RBI.

