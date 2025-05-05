Miles Mikolas News: Completes five frames Monday

Mikolas allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out one batter over five innings in a no-decision against Pittsburgh on Monday.

Mikolas fell behind early, giving up a two-run homer in the first inning, but yielded just one more run over the remainder of his outing. As usual, the right-hander didn't do much in the strikeout department -- he had just one punchout Monday and is sporting a paltry 4.8 K/9 on the campaign, fifth-lowest among pitchers who have faced at least 100 batters. The lack of strikeouts is an obvious detriment to Mikolas' value in fantasy, and he hasn't done much to compensate for that flaw, as he holds a 4.76 ERA and 1.35 WHIP through 34 innings on the season.