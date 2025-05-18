Fantasy Baseball
Miles Mikolas headshot

Miles Mikolas News: Fires six scoreless frames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Mikolas (3-2) earned the win Saturday, allowing two hits and two walks over six scoreless innings against Kansas City. He struck out four.

Mikolas generated just three whiffs but worked efficiently Saturday, as he needed only 76 pitches (50 strikes) to get through six innings. It's the second quality start of the year for the right-hander, and he's gone 3-0 with a 1.30 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB across 27.2 frames in his past five starts.

