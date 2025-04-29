Miles Mikolas News: Game postponed Tuesday

Mikolas won't start as scheduled Tuesday against the Reds since the game was postponed due to inclement weather, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The game will be made up via a doubleheader Wednesday, with Mikolas likely to start one of those games. The veteran right-hander delivered six scoreless frames in his previous start but has a 5.70 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 13:9 K:BB over 23.2 innings this season.