Mitch Keller News: Gets little help again in loss
Keller (1-5) took the loss Tuesday as the Pirates fell 2-1 to the Mets, giving up two runs on five hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out eight.
The strikeouts were a season high for Keller, who delivered his second straight quality start and sixth of the campaign on 96 pitches (65 strikes), including 32 called or swinging strikes. The right-hander hasn't gotten into the win column since March 28 due to consistently poor offensive support -- the Bucs have scored only 15 runs combined in his last seven trips to the mound, a stretch in which he's posted a 3.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 35:11 K:BB over 42.1 innings. Keller lines up to make his next start at home early next week against the Reds.
