Mitch Keller News: Provides another quality start

Keller didn't factor in the decision Saturday against the Dodgers after allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander delivered 65 of his 89 pitches in the zone and had 21 called strikes as he kept Los Angeles in check, though he didn't generate much swing-and-miss with just six whiffs. Keller hasn't picked up a win since Opening Day, but he's pitching well lately with a 2.59 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB in 24.1 frames across his past four starts.