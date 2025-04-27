Fantasy Baseball
Mitch Keller headshot

Mitch Keller News: Provides another quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2025 at 3:34am

Keller didn't factor in the decision Saturday against the Dodgers after allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander delivered 65 of his 89 pitches in the zone and had 21 called strikes as he kept Los Angeles in check, though he didn't generate much swing-and-miss with just six whiffs. Keller hasn't picked up a win since Opening Day, but he's pitching well lately with a 2.59 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB in 24.1 frames across his past four starts.

