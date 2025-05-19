Mitch Keller News: Quality start despite loss

Keller (1-6) took the loss Monday against the Reds, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out five.

The 29-year-old notched his third consecutive quality start, all of which have been losses as the Pittsburgh offense has scored two runs over those contests, with this 91-pitch performance. Keller has been a dependable starter since a seven-run disaster against the Yankees on April 4, pitching to a 3.17 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 40:12 K:BB across 46.1 innings since then. Overall, the right-hander now sports a 3.88 ERA and 3.42 FIP through 58 frames. Keller is currently slated to make his next start at home against the Brewers this weekend.