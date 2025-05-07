Mitch Keller News: Stuck with loss in quality start

Keller (1-4) took the loss Wednesday as the Pirates fell 5-0 to the Cardinals, giving up three runs on seven hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander delivered his fifth quality start of the season on 94 pitches (58 strikes), including 30 called or swinging strikes. Keller has allowed more than three runs only twice in eight trips to the mound to begin the season, leaving him with a 4.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 35:15 K:BB through 45 innings, but a lack of run support has kept him out of the win column since March 28. He faces a tough test in his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week against the Mets.