Mitchell Parker News: Another quality start

Parker didn't factor into the decision in the Nationals' 7-4 win over the Marlins on Friday. He allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out three across six innings.

Parker started Friday's game out strong by retiring 12 of the first 15 batters faced. However, he ran into trouble in the fifth inning, during which he yielded three hits and a hit-by-pitch that brought home four runs for the Marlins, though one of them was unearned due to a throwing error. Parker managed to get through the sixth inning without much issue to record his third straight quality start and finished tossing 96 pitches (66 strikes), 17 first-pitch strikes and 14 whiffs. The 25-year-old southpaw has begun the season with a 1.96 ERA and 1.20 WHIP across 18.1 innings. Parker's next start is slated for next week on the road against the Pirates, when he'll look to improve his record to 3-0.