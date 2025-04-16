Mitchell Parker News: Takes loss despite quality start

Parker (2-1) took the loss against the Pirates on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out six across six innings.

Parker came out of the gate hot with four-straight punchouts, and after getting out of a second-inning jam he entered the fifth frame without allowing a run. The 25-year-old southpaw's shutout bid came to an abrupt halt when Henry Davis took Parker deep to left field for a 392-foot solo homer. It was the only blemish to what was otherwise a strong showing for Parker, but he was tagged with the loss as the Nationals' bats fell silent against Pirates left-hander Bailey Falter. Parker has logged quality starts in all four outings this season and has a 1.85 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB over 24.1 innings. He's slated to take on the Orioles at home next week, when he'll look to log a fifth consecutive quality start.