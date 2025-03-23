Mookie Betts Injury: Absent Sunday due to illness

Betts (illness) was a late scratch from Sunday's lineup against the Angels due to his ongoing battle with an illness, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Betts has been dealing with an unknown illness for a pair of weeks now, which once again reared its ugly head Sunday. The 32-year-old is reportedly down to 157 pounds after entering spring training at 175 pounds and he's still struggling to hold down food. The Dodgers may have to start considering other options at shortstop for Thursday's home opener versus the Tigers.