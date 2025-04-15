Nate Pearson News: Sent to minors

The Cubs optioned Pearson to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The right-hander was a key bullpen piece down the stretch for the Cubs last season with a 2.73 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB across 26.1 innings, but he surrendered 10 earned runs across his first eight outings of 2025 to earn the demotion. Pearson could rejoin the big club later in the year if he can get back on track at Triple-A.