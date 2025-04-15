Fantasy Baseball
Nate Pearson

Nate Pearson News: Sent to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2025 at 3:54pm

The Cubs optioned Pearson to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The right-hander was a key bullpen piece down the stretch for the Cubs last season with a 2.73 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB across 26.1 innings, but he surrendered 10 earned runs across his first eight outings of 2025 to earn the demotion. Pearson could rejoin the big club later in the year if he can get back on track at Triple-A.

Nate Pearson
Chicago Cubs
