Nathan Lukes headshot

Nathan Lukes News: Placed on paternity list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

The Blue Jays placed Lukes on the paternity list Tuesday.

Lukes figures to miss at least a couple of days while he awaits the birth of his child. In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays recalled Addison Barger from Triple-A Buffalo. The lefty-hitting Lukes is slashing .167/.310/.208 with one extra-base hit, three RBI, six runs and a 4:4 BB:K across 29 plate appearances this season.

Nathan Lukes
Toronto Blue Jays
