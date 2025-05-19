Nick Allen News: Swipes sixth bag

Allen went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Red Sox.

The 26-year-old shortstop swiped his sixth bag of the year, although it's taken him 10 attempts to get there. Allen has taken over the starting job for Atlanta primarily due to his defense -- he ranks in the 100th percentile in fielding range, per Statcast -- but he's providing a smidge of fantasy value in deeper formats with a .260/.324/.293 slash line, 10 RBI and 11 runs over 40 games.